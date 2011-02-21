Boehringer, Merck Win Production Deals

Elan has enlisted Boehringer Ingelheim to perform development work, manufacturing, and regulatory support services for monoclonal antibodies discovered by Elan. The pact will enable Elan to focus its resources on the discovery and clinical development of next-generation antibody drugs. In a separate agreement, Merck & Co.’s biomanufacturing division will produce clinical supplies of Nuron Biotech’s NU100, an interferon β-1b compound in development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Merck will manufacture the drug, which is poised to enter Phase III trials later this year, using large-scale pressure refold technology at its Billingham, England, site.
