Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

DNA Puts New Spin On Electron Transfer

Tightly packed DNA monolayers can filter electron spins for possible use in electronics

by Lauren K. Wolf
February 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

In addition to applied magnetic fields and ferromagnetic films, monolayers of tightly packed double-stranded DNA now occupy a spot on the list of materials and forces that can manipulate electron spins for possible use in electronics (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1199339). An international team led by Helmut Zacharias of Germany’s University of Münster and Ron Naaman of Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science reports an exceptionally high 60% selectivity for left-handed spin in electrons ejected by UV light from a gold substrate coated with a DNA layer. This spin polarization, achieved with 78-base-pair DNA, far exceeds selectivities of about 25% that scientists have attained in the past with ferromagnetic films. The spin selection phenomenon likely stems from DNA’s chirality, the researchers say, and the results suggest that spin could have a more important role in biomolecular electron transfer than originally thought. But “the jury is still out” on whether this discovery will translate into a spintronic filtration device that advances information technology, says materials scientist Samuel D. Bader of Argonne National Laboratory. The data are “intriguing,” Bader adds, but further work is needed to “dissect the problem.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular handedness controls spin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metal Oxide Photovoltaics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Teri Odom Receives Akron Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE