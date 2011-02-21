EPA To Reveal Names Of Chemicals In Studies

EPA plans to release the identities of 14 compounds that were claimed as trade secrets in toxicity studies submitted to the agency by chemical companies. On Feb. 10, EPA sent letters to five manufacturers warning them it will release the identities of the substances to the public in mid-March. However, the agency says it will defer its actions if the companies file a challenge in federal court. The businesses are Givaudan Fragrances, Japan Technical Information Center, JSR Micro, Nalco, and Promerus, according to EPA. As part of health and safety studies sent to EPA, the companies claimed the names of their substances as confidential business information, the agency says. Chemical manufacturers are required to submit these reports under the Toxic Substances Control Act. That law tightly limits the confidentiality assertions for chemical identities in these studies, although companies have frequently made such claims in the past (C&EN, April 19, 2010, page 28).
