Evotec Buys Kinaxo, Works With ChemBridge

The German contract research organization Evotec has acquired Kinaxo, a Munich-based company that offers technologies for response prediction and safety assessment in drug development. Evotec will pay about $16 million and could make $5 million in additional payments depending on Kinaxo’s performance. Separately, Evotec will work with ChemBridge to expand its screening library. Evotec will enhance its library of 250,000 druglike compounds with an initial 110,000 compounds from ChemBridge.
