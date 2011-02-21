OSTP Makes FederalR&D Data Available

The White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) has launched a new online tool that tracks federal research grants and links those inputs to outputs, such as publications and patents. Dubbed “R&D Dashboard,” the site presents information on research grant awards sorted by topic, institution, state, and congressional district. It currently contains data only for NSF and NIH from 2000 to 2009 but also uses information from the Patent & Trademark Office. OSTP says the website will be expanded in future versions to include more varieties of federal R&D investments and information on their outputs. Using the website, a person can see not only topics that research agencies are funding, with abstracts available, but also what patent applications and patents have resulted from those grants. By being able to track R&D grants in such detail, OSTP says, the public can see the advances in U.S. innovation that result from federal research funding. The new website, rd-dashboard.nitrd.gov, is a beta site, and OSTP is welcoming feedback on how to improve its functioning and ways to maximize its value to the public.