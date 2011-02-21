PerkinElmer Buys Diagnostics Firm

PerkinElmer has acquired Chemagen Biopolymer-Technologie for an undisclosed sum. Baesweiler, Germany-based Chemagen, a maker of automated nucleic acid isolation hardware and reagents, was spun off from RWTH Technical University of Aachen in 1997. PerkinElmer says Chemagen will help it expand business in areas such as large-scale detection of blood-borne pathogens, autoimmune analysis, and tissue rejection analysis. The two firms have worked together for years, PerkinElmer says.
