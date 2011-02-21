Sodium Silicide Powers New Charger

SiGNa Chemistry has struck a deal with Stockholm-based myFC to supply a hydrogen-generating cartridge for use in myFC’s PowerTrekk mobile phone charger, which is based on hydrogen fuel cell technology. The cartridge, called mobile-H2, is based on sodium silicide, which when reacted with water forms hydrogen in a rapid but controllable reaction, SiGNa says. SiGNa CEO Michael Lefenfeld sees a market for the chargers with outdoor enthusiasts and business users in emerging markets.
