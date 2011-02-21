Victrex, Holst Target Flexible Electronics

Victrex has formed a partnership with Holst Centre, an independent Dutch R&D center, to develop Victrex’ PEEK polyaryletherketone for flexible electronics. Signing of the pact follows a feasibility study that, according to the partners, showed the potential of PEEK film as a substrate for flexible electronics. Compared with other thermoplastics, PEEK can withstand higher processing temperatures, Victrex says.
