WWII Bomb Disarmed Near German Plant

An unexploded bomb from the Second World War was disarmed last Wednesday close to Oxea’s oxo intermediates and derivatives complex in Oberhausen, Germany. The 1,000-kg bomb was discovered on Friday, Feb. 11. Authorities then established a 1,500-meter evacuation zone around the site. The zone included the Oxea facility, which was shut down until the bomb was disarmed. “We were able to ensure the safety of all persons on the site and started up the plants as quickly as possible,” says Georg Dämbkes, Oxea’s director for production and technology.
