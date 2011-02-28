Advertisement

Environment

ACS Building Garners Green Award

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

February 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 9
The Donald F. & Mildred Topp Othmer building at ACS headquarters in Washington, D.C., has achieved Platinum Certification in the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, Existing Building: Operations & Maintenance Version 2009 program, sponsored by the U.S. Green Building Council, the nation’s leading nonprofit authority for green buildings. LEED is the nationally accepted benchmark for the design, construction, and operation of high-performance green buildings.

The building is the second in Washington, D.C., and one of only nine in the entire country, to achieve this certification. This achievement “supports the sustainability goal set forth by the ACS Board of Directors,” ACS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Madeleine Jacobs says.

In 2010, ACS was among the winners of the 2010 D.C. Mayor’s Environmental Excellence Awards for its achievements in environmental stewardship, innovative best practices, pollution prevention, and resource conservation.

