Abengoa Advances Cellulosic Ethanol

Spanish alternative energy firm Abengoa has established an enzyme research program to increase yields at its cellulosic ethanol plant in Salamanca. The facility, which launched in 2009, currently produces 1.3 million gal of ethanol per year from straw, with a yield of 48 gal per ton of feedstock. The company hopes its enzymatic hydrolysis research will support a 50% yield increase. Abengoa also says it is working jointly with the U.S. Department of Energy to construct a 26.4 million-gal-per-year cellulosic ethanol plant in Hugoton, Kan.
