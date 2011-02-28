Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Vy M. Dong

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Lila Guterman
February 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Phi Dong
Dong
Credit: Phi Dong
Dong

Inspired by her first semester of sophomore organic chemistry with Larry E. Overman at the University of California, Irvine, Vy M. Dong switched her major from ecology to chemistry. “I was amazed that relatively simple but powerful concepts in chemistry could be used to make molecules that had function in biology,” she recalls.

As an undergraduate, she explored that ability by doing research in Overman’s laboratory. “It was an eye-opening experience that made me realize how little I knew about organic synthesis,” recalls Dong, now an associate professor at the University of Toronto. “I spent most of my time trying not to break the glassware.”

Determined to learn more, Dong began graduate studies with David W. C. MacMillan at UC Berkeley. Two years later, she helped MacMillan move his laboratory to California Institute of Technology, where Dong completed her doctoral studies on developing tandem reactions for streamlining the synthesis of macrolide antibiotics. To extend her training to organometallic and supramolecular chemistry, Dong returned to UC Berkeley for postdoctoral work with Robert G. Bergman and Kenneth N. Raymond. In a collaborative project, she investigated the formation and stabilization of iminium ions within a chiral nanovessel.

In the summer of 2006, she moved north to set up her own research laboratory at the University of Toronto, where she focuses on inventing new catalytic transformations. Dong has made progress in challenging areas of catalysis, including the functionalization of C–H bonds, activation of carbon dioxide, and vicinal oxidation of simple olefins.

She aims to invent organometallic pathways that facilitate the synthesis of biologically interesting molecules. Dong, 34, says, “There is still a need for developing transformations that are closer to meeting the high standards defined by green chemistry.”

Dong also finds motivation in mentoring students. “It’s great to work with talented students who are working hard to turn rough ideas into useful synthetic methods,” she says. Dong, a Texas native, adds, “Besides chemistry, I’m learning about Canadian culture from my students, including the importance of hockey, snow, and Tim Hortons,” a chain of coffee shops.

At Toronto, Dong has developed creative methods for making heterocycles of interest to medicinal chemistry, including indoles, benzofurans, lactones, and lactams. Robert H. Morris, a colleague there, admires the productivity and originality Dong has shown in the few years she has been at the university. “Professor Vy Dong is an exceptional young organic chemist who has already demonstrated outstanding imagination and leadership in her independent academic career,” he says.

Dong’s catalytic approach for making lactones from simple ketoaldehydes has received significant recognition. Using a rhodium catalyst, she can prepare small and medium-sized lactones—including ones found in nature—with complete regio- and enantioselectivity and without generating any waste products. Bergman calls the work “groundbreaking.”

And although she may have broken glassware as a student, Bergman says Dong’s independent career has gotten off to a “meteoric start.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2014 Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Raymond L. Funk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2014 Arthur C. Cope Early Career Scholars Award: Seth Herzon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award For Creative Work In Synthetic Organic Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE