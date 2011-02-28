AstraZeneca To Build Russian Pharma Plant

AstraZeneca will invest more than $150 million to build a drug production facility in the Vorsino industrial park in Russia’s Kaluga region. The plant will focus on preparing and packaging final-dosage forms. Construction is to begin in April and be completed by 2013. In addition, AstraZeneca Russia and the Skolkovo innovation center have agreed to create drug development partnerships and new business models in Russia. Other major drug firms have made similar moves to set up production in Russia, including a $500 million investment by Novartis (C&EN, Jan. 3, page 9).
