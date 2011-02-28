BMW To Wrap Electric Cars In Carbon Fiber

German automaker BMW says its new BMW i series electric cars, scheduled for launch in 2013, will have a passenger compartment made of high-strength, lightweight carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic and an aluminum chassis. The lightweight materials will help offset the weight of high-voltage lithium-ion batteries. The first two vehicles in the series will be an all-electric city car called the i3 and a larger i8 hybrid passenger car. The carbon fibers will be manufactured in Moses Lake, Wash., by SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers, a joint venture between BMW and SGL Group.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter