Materials

BMW To Wrap Electric Cars In Carbon Fiber

by Melody M.Bomgardner
February 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 9
German automaker BMW says its new BMW i series electric cars, scheduled for launch in 2013, will have a passenger compartment made of high-strength, lightweight carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic and an aluminum chassis. The lightweight materials will help offset the weight of high-voltage lithium-ion batteries. The first two vehicles in the series will be an all-electric city car called the i3 and a larger i8 hybrid passenger car. The carbon fibers will be manufactured in Moses Lake, Wash., by SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers, a joint venture between BMW and SGL Group.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: BMW
Drawings of BMW i series electric cars.
