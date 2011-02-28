Bill Dellinger Receives Technician Award

Bill Z. Dellinger, a senior technologist at Dow Chemical, is the 2011 winner of the National Chemical Technician Award, sponsored by ACS’s former Division of Chemical Technicians. The award recognizes technical and communication skills, safety, reliability, leadership, teamwork, publications, and presentations.
Dellinger’s contributions include epoxy synthesis and formulation, product testing, performance evaluations, scale-up, and analytical testing. He has trained others on titrations, gel permeation chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, rheology measurements, mechanical testing, and other analytical methods. He has contributed to several global projects in China and Europe.
Dellinger will receive $1,000 and a plaque during the spring ACS national meeting in Anaheim.
