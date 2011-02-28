Dow, Rusnano Mull Nanotech Projects

Dow Chemical and Russian Corp. of Nanotechnologies (Rusnano) will consider investing together in markets such as energy efficiency, infrastructure, and lightweight materials. The partners say their emphasis will be on large, nanotechnology-based projects that attract major corporations to Russia. Established by the Russian government in 2007, Rusnano is charged with developing Russia’s nanotechnology industry. It recently signed an agreement under which Plastic Logic, a California-based printed-electronics start-up, will build a display facility in Zelenograd, Russia, near Moscow (C&EN, Jan. 24, page 18).
