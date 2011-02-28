Hurvitz And Wilchek Win

The Israel Chemical Society awarded its most prestigious honor, the Israel Chemical Society Medal, to scientists Eli Hurvitz and Meir Wilchek during a ceremony before the Knesset, the Israeli legislative branch, on Jan. 4.
Hurvitz, former chief executive officer of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, led the company for 35 years, transforming it from a small, unknown pharmaceutical business into a world leader in generic pharmaceuticals. Today, Teva is Israel’s largest company, employing roughly 40,000 people around the world.
Wilchek, Marc R. Gutwirth Chair of Molecular Biology at the Weizmann Institute of Science, is credited with the development of affinity chromatography, which is used to separate and purify proteins.
