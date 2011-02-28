A Lily Strikes Back

A spectacular example of “Vegetative Warfare” (C&EN, Jan. 31, page 53) is demonstrated by the edible Japanese lily Lilium maximowiczii. In direct response to attack by the pathogenic Fusarium oxysporum fungus, this lily produces seven chlorinated orcinol fungicides, which are structurally unprecedented but not unrelated to man-made fungicides (J. Nat. Prod., 1998, 61, 913). These novel natural organohalogens join the total of nearly 5,000 such compounds that have been identified (Prog. Chem. Org. Nat. Prod. 2010, 91, 1–613).
Gordon W. Gribble
Hanover, N.H.
