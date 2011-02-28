Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Mideast Unrest Leads To Plant Shutdowns

by Marc S. Reisch
February 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

As Libya heads toward civil war, owners of chemical and oil operations in the country have taken steps to safeguard employees and assets. Norway-based Yara says that its fertilizer joint-venture complex at Marsa El Brega, about 400 miles east of Tripoli, has been temporarily shut down. Yara has a 50% stake in the venture, which employs 1,200 and produces 900,000 metric tons of urea per year and 700,000 tons of ammonia. Libyan government entities own the balance. Oil companies operating in the energy-rich nation—including Eni, Total, BASF’s Wintershall unit, and OMV—have also reduced output and started to shut down. In nearby Egypt, where civil unrest led to the exile of President Hosni Mubarak, Methanex says it has shut down operations in Damietta, closed its office in Cairo, and evacuated international staff and their families. The 1.3 millon-ton methanol plant at Damietta just started up in January.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EuroChem threatens to close big phosphate fertilizer plant
BASF takes huge Wintershall Dea write-off
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spanish ethylene oxide explosion kills 2

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE