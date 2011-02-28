Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Peptide Induces Hair Regrowth In Mice

Astressin B helps genetically altered mice to regain skin pigmentation and regrow nearly all their hair

by Lauren K. Wolf
February 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PLoS One
Adult stressed mice three days after treatment with saline (control, top) and three days (center) and four weeks (bottom) after treatment with astressin B.
Credit: PLoS One
Adult stressed mice three days after treatment with saline (control, top) and three days (center) and four weeks (bottom) after treatment with astressin B.

For people who suffer from hair loss due to chronic stress, help might be on the way, according to a research team led by Million Mulugeta of UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine (PLoS One, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0016377). The scientists recently stumbled upon a potential new treatment for alopecia while testing the effects of the 41-residue peptide astressin B on the gastrointestinal function of stressed mice. Engineered to overexpress stress-associated corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF) neuropeptides, the model rodents exhibit baldness and exaggerated responses to stress. Just two weeks after a five-day course of daily injections of astressin B, a known CRF protein receptor antagonist, the mice regained pigmentation on their pink skin and regrew nearly all their hair. In addition, the team administered astressin B to young model mice that had not yet lost their hair. Those rodents exhibited negligible hair loss for two months after treatment. “These new findings may well be clinically relevant,” says Ralf Paus, a dermatologist at the University of Manchester, in En­gland. “It now deserves to be systematically studied how CRF and CRF receptor antagonists affect human scalp hair follicles.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE