Solvay Buys Fluorspar Mine

Solvay has acquired a fluorspar mine in Chiprovtsi, Bulgaria, not far from the Serbian border. Fluorspar is a key raw material for hydrofluoric acid, which Solvay uses to make fluorinated chemicals and polymers. The firm says it intends to extract 50,000 metric tons per year of fluorspar in Chiprovtsi by the end of 2011 to supplement supplies from its existing mine in Namibia. In recent years, shortages of fluorspar from China have forced fluorochemical makers to seek alternative supplies (C&EN, Oct. 11, 2010, page 20).
