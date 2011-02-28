On Jan. 25, ACS hosted a reception for new officers. Held annually in Washington, D.C., the reception affords ACS governance and key staff members the opportunity to network with guests from the Washington science establishment and funding agencies. Pictured from left are ACS Board Chair Bonnie A. Charpentier, President-Elect Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, President Nancy B. Jackson, Immediate Past-President Joseph S. Francisco, Executive Director & CEO Madeleine Jacobs, and ACS Secretary Flint H. Lewis. Jackson is wrapped in an honorary blanket presented to her that evening by the American Indian Science & Engineering Society. Not pictured is Treasurer Brian A. Bernstein.
