African Chemists Meet In Johannesburg

Chemists from throughout Africa and the world are meeting in Johannesburg this week for a conference with the theme "Chemistry: The Key to Africa's Future." The joint meeting of the South African Chemical Institute (SACI)—the oldest and largest chemical society in Africa—and the Federation of African Societies of Chemistry (FASC) is the first in a series of events celebrating the International Year of Chemistry (IYC).

The joint conference marks both the 40th meeting of SACI and the third meeting of FASC, which was founded in 2006. The conference began on Jan. 16 and runs through Jan. 21.

At the opening ceremonies, Temechegn Engida, president of FASC and one of the originators of the idea to celebrate IYC, said that "2011 represents a new spirit of chemistry in Africa, celebrated not through holidays but through hard work in applying chemistry to sustainable development in Africa." Engida also used the occasion to announce that a number of individuals, including American Chemical Society President Nancy B. Jackson, had been made honorary members of FASC.

Jackson spoke during the opening ceremonies and presented a keynote lecture in the green chemistry track of the conference on "Solar Recycling of CO 2 into Hydrocarbon Fuels: Sunshine to Petrol." She described an approach developed at Sandia National Laboratories for using concentrated solar energy to reduce CO 2 to CO as the first step toward producing hydrocarbon fuels. The take-home message of her talk, Jackson said, was that "solar fuels encompass more than just biology."

Also at the opening ceremonies, Ivan R. Green, president of SACI, said: "We are proud to initiate IYC from the South African side of the African continent. The SACI/FASC conference has something for everyone." Green urged young chemists from Africa attending the conference to network with the many speakers from Western countries.

