Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Diapers May Distort Infant Metabolic Studies

Sample collection: Disposable diapers introduce contaminants into urine samples

by Rajendrani Mukhopadhyay
January 12, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Diaper check:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Disposable diapers leach chemicals that could inadvertently affect metabonomic studies of infant urine samples.
Credit: Shutterstock
Disposable diapers leach chemicals that could inadvertently affect metabonomic studies of infant urine samples.

Parents love disposable diapers but researchers may find them to be a pain in the behind. In a new study, biophysical chemist Michael Kennedy and colleagues at Miami University, in Ohio, demonstrate that diapers introduce contaminants into urine samples that may interfere with metabolic profiling of infant diseases (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac102572b).

Metabonomics, a growing field in clinical diagnostics, looks for unique metabolite signatures that indicate a bodily change, such as the onset of a disease. Kennedy and colleagues study necrotizing enterocolitis, a sometimes-fatal disease in which intestinal tissue dies. It occurs in about 10% of preterm, dangerously small babies. The investigators are searching urine for metabolites associated with NEC. A way to get samples without traumatizing the babies is to collect urine from wet diapers.

But Kennedy's team was concerned that the diapers leached chemicals. So they incubated eight disposable diaper brands with synthetic urine at 37 °C for three hours, a typical body temperature and duration between diaper changes. The researchers then analyzed the urine by either NMR spectroscopy or LC/MS, two dominant techniques in metabonomics. They found that most diapers introduced contaminants, such as polyethylene glycol, that could potentially interfere with the detection of some metabolites.

Kennedy recommends characterizing diapers before launching metabonomic studies of urine that involve large numbers of infants. That way, he says, "investigators can choose diaper brands that have either minimal or manageable contamination profiles."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Study tests plasma biomarkers for Alzheimer’s
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nondestructive surgical mass spec
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Color-Change Urine Test Could Spot Preeclampsia Early

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE