Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

DuPont To Buy Danisco For $6.3 Billion

Industrial Biotech: Deal will strengthen DuPont's business in alternative fuels and food ingredients

by Marc S. Reisch
January 10, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Kullman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thom Thompson
Credit: Thom Thompson

DuPont has signed a definitive agreement to buy the enzymes and food ingredients firm Danisco for $6.3 billion, including the assumption of $500 million in debt. The deal will enhance DuPont's industrial biotechnology efforts and take it into new businesses related to food and energy.

Tandrup
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thom Thompson
Credit: Thom Thompson

DuPont plans to finance the purchase with $3 billion of cash on hand and the rest in debt. Danisco shareholders will realize a 25% premium for their shares, based on their Jan. 7 closing price. The two firms expect to close the deal in April or May, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The merger will bring together Copenhagen-based Danisco, with annual sales of $2.4 billion and 7,000 employees, and DuPont, a diversified U.S. chemicals and materials maker with more than $26 billion in sales. Through its Genencor subsidiary, Danisco is the world's second largest maker of industrial enzymes after Novozymes. It's also a leading producer of food stabilizers, cultures, and sweeteners.

Danisco will mark DuPont's first major acquisition since it acquired seed and plant genetics firm Pioneer Hi-Bred in 1999 for $7.7 billion. The deal is also CEO Ellen Kullman's first big transaction since she became CEO in 2009. Danisco, Kullman says, "is a perfect fit with our growth opportunities." She adds that Danisco "will help us solve global challenges presented by dramatic population growth in the decades to come, specifically related to food and energy."

Discussions with DuPont and other bidders for Danisco have been going on for several months, Danisco Chairman JØrgen Tandrup said during a press conference following announcement of the deal. Although Tandrup declined to identify the other bidders, he did say several firms continued to bid for Danisco up until the last moment. DuPont won the auction because it offered both "the best price and the best fit."

Danisco and DuPont are by no means strangers. The two have a joint venture, called DuPont Danisco Cellulosic Ethanol, which recently set up a biofuels demonstration facility in Vonore, Tenn. They also have a relationship through Genencor, which Danisco acquired in 2005. Going back a decade, the two have worked together developing fermentation organisms to convert sugars from starch and cellulose into ethanol and the textile fiber feedstock 1,3-propanediol.

Laurence Alexander, a stock analyst with investment banking firm Jefferies & Co., says Danisco's businesses will help DuPont "transform and revive its portfolio." Danisco is an especially significant acquisition, he says, because DuPont "has been the most vocal large company concerning the opportunities in industrial biotechnology."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont seeks to sell cellulosic ethanol plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow and DuPont detail deal discussions
BASF Acquires Enzyme Maker Verenium

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE