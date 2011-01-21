Enabling NMR In The Field

Although nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy is a powerful, non-destructive tool for identifying chemical structures, the analytical technique isn't mobile: It typically requires large, expensive instruments. Now researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have coupled a chemical separation method with a portable NMR device to produce a system that could allow scientists someday to use NMR spectroscopy in the field (Anal. Chem. DOI: 10.1021/ac102389b).

In the past five years, researchers have started developing small NMR instruments that collect data on chemical structures. To build these smaller, cheaper devices, scientists have relied on portable high-field magnets to produce uniform magnetic fields and on miniaturized versions of the radio-wave receivers called microcoils. Julie Herberg of Livermore and her colleagues recently developed a laser lithography technique to mass produce these microcoils (J. Magn. Reson. DOI: 10.1016/j.jmr.2007.08.011 and DOI: 10.1016/j.jmr.2009.06.003).

But shrinking the receiver coil also narrows the instrument's sample bore, making it more difficult to position a sample within it, Herberg says. She and her colleagues knew that previous studies with larger NMR spectrometers had used capillary electrophoresis, a chemical separation method, to purify and deliver sample. They also knew that the method could inject small amounts of a sample into their portable NMR instrument. The method presented an additional benefit: Because NMR signal quality increases with a compound's concentration, capillary electrophoresis would allow the researchers to purify and concentrate individual chemicals from a mixed sample collected in the field.

The scientists coupled a commercially available capillary electrophoresis system with a portable NMR system that they had built with their microcoil. The NMR instrument is about the size of a briefcase and weighs approximately 25 lb, Herberg says. Then, as a proof of concept, they showed that using 19F NMR spectroscopy with their system, they could identify the individual compounds in a sample that contained trifluoroacetic acid and perfluoropentanoic acid.

Herberg and her colleagues eventually want to produce a system tailored to on-the-go identification of toxic substances or environmental contaminants. Several companies are also developing portable NMR systems, she says, particularly for applications with biological samples.