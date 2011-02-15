Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Listening For Lead

Environmental Analysis: In new CD-based detection system, audio plays when a sample contains lead

by Rajendrani Mukhopadhyay
February 15, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

HEAVY METAL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Ordinary CD drives can read a simple lead test.
Credit: Shutterstock
Ordinary CD drives can read a simple lead test.

MP3s may soon outsell compact discs, but the CD drive has gained a new job: reading lead levels. Researchers have created a CD-based assay as an inexpensive and rapid field test for analyzing lead in drinking water and other environmental samples (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac103177w).

Lead is a neurotoxic metal. Existing techniques, such as reversed-phase high-pressure liquid chromatography, can measure lead concentrations at very low levels but they demand sophisticated equipment and laborious sample preparation. Simple lead detection kits are available, says Hua-Zhong Yu of Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, but they can give incorrect readings when other metals are present.

So Yu's team, along with colleagues at the Northwest Institute of Plateau Biology in China, designed a more-selective simple lead test. The scientists immobilized two types of biomolecules on a CD: DNA-cutting enzymes that only lead can activate, and gold-nanoparticle-tagged DNA strands made visible with a silver stain. They then pipetted a water sample onto the CD and popped it into a CD drive.

The CD also had audio files stored on it. If the water sample lacked lead, the enzymes remained inactive, and the silver-stained nanoparticles blocked access to the audio files. As lead amounts increased, the activated enzymes removed more and more the nanoparticle-tagged DNA. The CD drive's laser gradually measured less signal from the nanoparticles and eventually hit the files, making them audible. The method could detect as little as 10 nM of lead, which makes it adequate for environmental analyses.

Because the silver stain is visible to the naked eye, Yu says the assay can give a qualitative result without even using the CD drive: After sample treatment, a yes/no answer about lead can come from a quick glance to see whether the stain is still there.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smartphone Biosensors Go Straight To DVD
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers Teach Old Microfluidic Chip New Tricks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Inexpensive Paper Device Detects Explosives In Seconds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE