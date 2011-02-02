Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Vehicle Exchange Programs May Not Improve Climate

Climate Change: Researchers conclude that only dramatic improvements in fuel efficiency will make exchange programs effective against climate change

by Valerie Brown
February 2, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

PREMATURE DEATH?
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Replacing every gas-guzzling clunker on the road with hybrid vehicles would cut greenhouse gas emissions by only 0.2%.
Credit: Shutterstock
Replacing every gas-guzzling clunker on the road with hybrid vehicles would cut greenhouse gas emissions by only 0.2%.

The U.S. Congress designed the "Cash for Clunkers" vehicle replacement program to stimulate the economy by supporting the automobile industry. Some proponents of the program also touted it as a way to mitigate climate change: Trading in old, gas-guzzling vehicles for more fuel-efficient cars, they said, would decrease greenhouse gas emissions. Now a study of a similar Japanese program reports that these car swap programs don't change passenger vehicles' contribution to climate change (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es1034552).

"Cash for Clunkers," more formally known as the Car Allowance Rebate System, ran for about a month in 2009. It offered consumers a voucher worth between $3,500 and $4,500 when they traded in a vehicle with a fuel efficiency of 18 mpg or less for a new one with a better fuel economy. Japan's subsidy program ran for 18 months, and gave consumers up to the equivalent of $2,500 when they traded in a car older than 13 years for a new, more environmentally friendly vehicle.

Economist Shigemi Kagawa of Kyushu University, in Japan, industrial ecologist Sangwon Suh of the University of California, Santa Barbara, and colleagues decided to examine whether such programs could actually reduce total greenhouse gas emissions. They created a model to incorporate Japanese government and industry data on vehicles from 1990 to 2000, including vehicle sales, fuel efficiency, and how often cars are replaced, as well as the emissions generated by the production of the automobiles and of the fuel they consumed. The researchers found that an idealized program that replaces the entire passenger car fleet with fuel-efficient gas-electric hybrid cars would cut greenhouse gas emissions by at most 0.2%.

That's because the replacement programs also would stimulate greenhouse gas production through manufacturing new cars, the researchers noted. In general, these emissions offset the greenhouse gas savings of the new, fuel-efficient car. In some cases, a car swap program could lead to an overall increase in emissions, if the program doesn't require high enough fuel economy standards in the new cars, Suh says.

To balance the manufacturing-related emissions with a one-year decrease in an old vehicle's lifespan, the new car's fuel efficiency would need to exceed that of the swapped older car by about 13%. In comparison, the annual rate of fuel efficiency improvement during the study period was only about 1%.

Deb Niemeier, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis, says the study is "really useful" because it reveals the complexity of how automobiles affect climate change. She adds that the study's somewhat counterintuitive conclusions should invigorate discussions of "what kinds of policies would get us a bigger bang for the buck."

The researchers suggest that more-effective policies would encourage a sharp increase in hybrid vehicle market share and an extension, rather than reduction, of vehicle lifespan.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fuel efficiency alone does not bring climate benefits for eco-engines
U.S. carbon dioxide emissions from energy use fall
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Incentive for electric cars increases CO2 pollution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE