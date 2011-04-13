Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Dissecting DOM

Chemical Analysis: New approach probes dissolved organic matter, one of Earth's most complex natural substances

by Laura Cassiday
April 13, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

CARBON SOUP
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
The Suwannee River, with headwaters in Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp, is a rich source of dissolved organic matter.
Credit: Shutterstock
The Suwannee River, with headwaters in Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp, is a rich source of dissolved organic matter.

Aquatic organisms release organic molecules that dissolve and persist in the water, providing detailed chemical fingerprints of an ecosystem's inhabitants over thousands of years. Now researchers have found a way to unlock the secrets of dissolved organic matter (DOM), an important step in elucidating the environmental origins and impacts of the complex chemical mixture (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es103425s).

DOM in ocean water is remarkably stable, with an average age of 6,000 years. However, if global warming or other environmental changes speed up DOM's decomposition by even 1%, the resulting carbon dioxide flux into the atmosphere will be greater than that produced by human fossil fuel usage, says Andre Simpson, a chemist at the University of Toronto, Scarborough. Because DOM represents a major carbon reservoir as well as a historic record of aquatic life, scientists are eager to characterize its makeup.

But this analysis is no simple feat. "DOM is believed to be the world's most complex organic mixture," Simpson says. A single milliliter of water can contain thousands or even millions of distinct organic molecules. Such a mixture confounds classical analytical techniques like mass spectrometry and NMR: Molecular signatures overlap, making it impossible for researchers to identify individual structures.

Previously, researchers tried to separate components of DOM using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). However, DOM's chemical diversity and the tendency of its components to aggregate into large "supermolecules" foiled these attempts. So Simpson and his colleagues turned to a variant of HPLC, known as hydrophilic interaction chromatography (HILIC). Because DOM has many polar constituents, they separate more readily by HILIC than by HPLC methods based on hydrophobic interactions or size exclusion.

Using HILIC, the researchers separated DOM in a water sample from Georgia's Suwannee River into 80 fractions. Two-dimensional NMR spectra revealed the success of their approach. In just one of the fractions, the team identified more unique chemical structures —27—than they did in the entire unfractionated DOM sample.

Many DOM molecules appear to be derivatives of terpenoids, Simpson says. These compounds "are made by living species as pigments, steroids, and scents." Because scientists have established that many species produce unique terpenoids, DOM could serve as a chemical record of "long-extinct species, changes in ocean populations over time, and the impact of climate change on ocean life," he says.

Brian Kelleher, a chemist at Dublin City University in Ireland, says that Simpson's technique has the potential to "expose a treasure chest of compounds, some known and some novel." He adds that identifying DOM components may provide clues as to why many components of the mixture are unusually stable, whereas others decompose and release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fractious fractions teased from crude oil
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbes Find A Home In Oily Water Droplets
Method To Untangle Aerosol Composition

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE