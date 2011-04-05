Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

A Faster Way To Diagnose Celiac Disease

Medical Diagnostics: A new biosensor detects celiac antibodies in human serum

by Erika Gebel
April 5, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

GRAIN NUISANCE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Celiac disease, an intolerance to wheat gluten, often goes undiagnosed.
Credit: Shutterstock
Celiac disease, an intolerance to wheat gluten, often goes undiagnosed.

Judging by their symptoms, people with celiac disease could have food poisoning, depression, or iron deficiency. As a result, doctors often have trouble diagnosing the serious immune disorder. To develop a better test for the disease, researchers have made a device that can detect nanograms of gluten antibodies, the hallmarks of celiac disease, in human serum (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac102956p).

People with celiac disease are sensitive to gluten, a protein complex in wheat. Gluten triggers their body's immune system to attack the inner lining of the small intestine, leading to a wide range of symptoms including constipation, diarrhea, and depression. A simple treatment for celiac disease is avoiding gluten, but according to the medical literature, approximately 85% of cases go undiagnosed.

Existing tests for celiac disease look for disease-specific antibodies. These tests, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), are time consuming and costly, so doctors only test patients with tell-tale celiac symptoms. Results from these tests can take weeks to get back because they typically involve sending samples to an outside laboratory, says Ciara O'Sullivan at Rovira i Virgili University in Spain. Sometimes doctors must use genetic testing or intestinal biopsy to confirm a diagnosis.

To create an inexpensive and rapid test that can be used right in a doctor's office, O'Sullivan and colleagues built a device that can detect two celiac-specific antibodies in human serum. This biosensor consists of a gold chip decorated with "bait" for the antibodies. The bait is a wheat protein called gliadin that celiac antibodies bind as part of the over-the-top immune response to gluten.

To test a patient's serum, the researcher drops it onto the chip. Any celiac antibodies present bind to the gliadin proteins. The researcher then adds a solution containing an antibody that binds to celiac antibodies. This second antibody is attached to an enzyme that produces electrons when it reacts with peroxides. After washing off any unbound antibodies, the scientist adds peroxide and measures the current flowing through the biosensor chip. The size of the current is proportional to the concentration of celiac antibodies in the sample.

Using solutions of the celiac antibodies, O'Sullivan's team determined that their biosensor could detect as little as 20 ng/mL of the antibodies. In comparison, ELISA's detection limit is about 260 ng/mL. The scientists then ran tests on serum from people with the disease and found that the biosensor concentration data matched ELISA data. The test with the new biosensor took about 40 minutes, but O'Sullivan hopes to cut that down to about 15 to 20 minutes for use in doctors' offices.

The set-up could also detect other antibodies by switching out the antibody "bait," says Jean-François Masson, who makes biosensors at the University of Montreal. "There may be numerous applications," he says, because few existing antibody biosensors work with human serum.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Detecting Ebola immunity with a paper test
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers Use Synthetic Biomarkers To Catch A Clot
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microneedle Patches Retrieve Multiple Biomarkers From Skin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE