Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

People's Exposure To Perfluorochemicals Fluctuated Over Time

Persistent Pollutants: Levels of some perfluorochemicals in human blood reflect changes in manufacturing practices

by Rebecca Renner
April 14, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Perfluorochemicals can protect fabrics from stains and food wrappers from grease, but the chemicals worry environmental and public health scientists. In 2000, scientists detected these persistent pollutants in the blood of humans and wildlife worldwide. Now researchers report that from 1999 to 2008, concentrations of these compounds in human blood fluctuated. The ups and downs, they found, link to voluntary and government-mandated changes in manufacturing (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es1043613).

Antonia M. Calafat and her colleagues at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measured levels of the common perfluorochemicals perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), perfluorooctanoate (PFOA), and perfluorononanoate (PFNA) in blood samples collected as part of the agency's National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Every year, the survey collects health and demographic data on 5,000 people who are representative of the U.S. population as a whole.

Since 2000, the researchers found, PFOS concentrations fell significantly, dropping by about 64% in women and 49% in men. From 1999 to 2008, however, PFNA concentrations in both men and women more than doubled. Meanwhile, PFOA concentrations remained unchanged from 2003 to 2008.

These trends appear to reflect changes in manufacturing prompted in part by regulatory action, the authors write. In 2002, 3M, the major manufacturer of PFOS and PFOA, stopped making the chemicals, but DuPont and other manufacturers soon started producing PFOA. Even though these new producers had modified the manufacturing processes in response to government action, products of the process likely continue to contribute to people's PFOA exposure, the authors conclude, and may also account for the upward trend in PFNA.

Toxicologist Kannan Kurunthachalam of the State University of New York, Albany, praises the study because it illustrates how government action has affected people's exposure to perfluorochemicals.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Toxic PFAS found in freshwater fish
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS undetectable in most processed foods, US FDA says
Perfluorochemical exposure linked to drinking water

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE