Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Sludge Sloughs Off Perfluorinated Chemicals

Toxic Substances: Biosolids can leach perfluorinated chemicals into farm soil, albeit at low levels

by Rebecca Renner
April 8, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

SLUDGE TREATMENT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
Each year farmers use over 3 million tons of biosolids to fertilize their land.
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
Each year farmers use over 3 million tons of biosolids to fertilize their land.

Farmers often add nutrients to their fields in the form of treated sewage sludge, also called biosolids. Environmental scientists worry that chemical contaminants—in particular perfluorochemicals—in these biosolids could leach into the soil and eventually enter groundwater. In the first rigorous field study of how perfluorochemicals could leach from biosolids, researchers have found relatively low levels of the chemicals in soils treated with urban sewage sludge (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es103903d).

Many consumer products, such as clothing and food wrappers, use perfluorochemicals as stain- or grease-resistant coatings. These chemicals get into household wastewater and eventually reach sewage systems. The contaminants are persistent and studies have linked them to reproductive and developmental problems in animals.

In 2008, scientists from the Environmental Protection Agency studying fields in Decatur, Ala., measured some of the highest concentrations of perfluorochemicals ever recorded in U.S. soils. They also found perfluorochemicals in groundwater, grass, and cattle that grazed nearby. The Decatur findings raised the possibility that sludge applied to farm soils could contaminate groundwater, says chemist George O'Connor of the University of Florida.

But Decatur's municipal sludge contained industrial waste, so its levels of perfluorochemicals were greater than most biosolids' levels, O'Connor adds.

To study a more average system, chemist Chistopher Higgins of the Colorado School of Mines, and his colleagues analyzed Chicago biosolids. Higgins and his team measured perfluorochemicals in samples of biosolids and soil from fields treated with biosolids for more than 30 years, which had been performed by The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

In the fields, trace amounts of perflurochemicals penetrated almost 4 feet below the surface. At this depth, higher levels of the chemicals could lead to groundwater contamination from leaching. Longer chain perfluorochemicals leached more slowly than shorter chain chemicals did, which confirmed results of laboratory experiments. However, one common pollutant, perfluorooctanoic sulfonate, leached less than theoretical studies had predicted. Higgins says that perfluorochemical behavior in biosolids-amended soils is more complex than previously thought.

According to chemist Jennifer Field of Oregon State University, the study addresses a major knowledge gap in perfluorochemical research: whether the contaminants move from biosolids to agricultural soils. But the study doesn't address all perfluorochemicals, she notes, such as ones used on food wrappers.

Although the levels of perfluorochemical leaching in Chicago are too low to affect groundwater, Higgins won't rule out biosolids as a possible source of contamination. The question remains: How typical are Chicago's biosolids and farm soils? "We certainly need to look at other biosolids and other soils," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Toxic PFAS found in freshwater fish
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
To prevent PFAS dispersal, Maine bans agricultural use of sludge
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Atrazine poses ecological risks, EPA says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE