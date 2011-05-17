Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Losing The Blues

Art Conservation: A classic blue pigment from Old Masters' paintings fades as its atoms reorient

by Sarah Everts
May 17, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EVEN OLD MASTERS GET THE BLUES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: National Gallery, London
Paolo Fiammingo used paint with shards of a blue glassy pigment called smalt in his Landscape with the Expulsion of Harpies.
Credit: National Gallery, London
Paolo Fiammingo used paint with shards of a blue glassy pigment called smalt in his Landscape with the Expulsion of Harpies.

Throughout the 16th to 18th centuries, to create their brilliant blues, many watercolor and oil painters opted for a glassy blue pigment called smalt instead of the more costly azurite or ultramarine. But this cheaper choice came at the expense of longevity: Over time, the blue smalt degraded and the paintings' bright hues faded, turning a drab brown.

FADING HUES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Paint containing glassy smalt pigments shows various stages of color loss.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Paint containing glassy smalt pigments shows various stages of color loss.

Now European researchers have confirmed what scientists had long postulated about the chemical mechanism behind the fading blues: With age, potassium atoms in the pigment seep away, changing the chemical environment around the blue cobalt ion (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac200184f).

Old masters produced smalt by grinding blue glass into tiny shards, which they then added to the paint. Their blue glass was primarily composed of silicon, oxygen, and potassium, but it also contained cobalt ions that provided the blue hue.

To solve the mystery of smalt's disappearing color, Laurianne Robinet, a researcher at IPANEMA, a center for ancient-materials research at the SOLEIL Synchrotron in Saint-Aubin, France, collaborated with scientists at several museums across Europe. The team collected samples of fading blue paint from masterpieces in the Louvre's collection in Paris and in the National Gallery's collection in London.

The samples were no greater than 400 µm in diameter, and had been taken from the artwork during previous restoration projects, says Marika Spring, a senior scientist at the National Gallery, who participated in the research.

Shining a X-ray beam just 2 µm wide from the SOLEIL synchrotron at the shards of smalt glass in the paint, the researchers studied the chemical structure of the pigments when they were still blue and at different stages of fading.

As scientists had previously predicted, Robinet found that faded pigment particles lacked potassium. More important, she says, was the information they gleaned about the cobalt ion's geometry and orientation relative to other atoms in the glass—its so-called coordination number.

When potassium is present, it stabilizes the cobalt ion in a tetrahedral coordination, she explains, which means the cobalt binds to four oxygen atoms with each at the corner of a tetrahedron. This tetrahedral coordination provides the blue color.

When potassium leaches out of the pigment, the researchers found, cobalt adopts a higher coordination number, binding with more oxygen atoms, sometimes up to six. The switch in the cobalt's chemical environment changes its color—to the regret of curators and museumgoers worldwide.

Scientists had also proposed that changes in oxidation states or loss of cobalt ions could have led to the color change, Robinet says. But, "we conclusively prove in real samples of smalt pigment," that discoloration comes from cobalt's coordination change due to the leaching of potassium, she adds.

Joyce H. Townsend, a senior conservation scientist at the Tate Britain, in London, is happy to see confirmation of the potassium leaching hypothesis. She adds that this better understanding of the mechanism could "lead to better risk assessments for conservation treatments, and better preventive conservation."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE