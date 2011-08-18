Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

A Cell Phone Counts Cells

Medical Diagnostics: With a simple attachment, a cell phone can run diagnostic tests for diseases such as cancer A Cell

by Erika Gebel
August 18, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

MOBILE MEDICINE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
An attachment clips onto a cell phone to turn it into a medical device.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
An attachment clips onto a cell phone to turn it into a medical device.

Adding one more function to a growing list of applications for cell phones, researchers have developed a medical device that turns a cell phone into a miniature flow cytometer (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac201587a).

Doctors use flow cytometry to test for diseases including AIDS, cancer, and simple microbial infections. These conditions cause a change in a person’s number of white blood cells; a flow cytometer allows doctors to quickly count the cells in a blood sample. Unfortunately, many doctors don’t have access to the instruments, because a standard flow cytometer costs between $50,000 and $100,000 and is too bulky to carry to remote areas.

But, says Aydogan Ozcan of the University of California, Los Angeles, “there are 5 billion cell phones in the world.” Since they also send and receive data rapidly, they are an attractive platform for developing medical equipment that can go anywhere, he says.

Ozcan and his team built a cell phone attachment from small components, including lenses for magnification, two light-emitting devices as light sources, and a plastic color filter to cut down on ambient light.

To test the device, the researchers added a fluorescent molecule that labels white blood cells to whole blood samples. Then they pumped the blood through a tiny chamber that passes over the cell phone’s camera. They exported the resulting movie from the cell phone to a laptop computer that counted the fluorescent cells. The counts were accurate enough to distinguish between healthy and sick patients, Ozcan says. He hopes the attachment will be on the market in a couple of years, selling for less than $50.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smartphones Put Medical Diagnostics In Your Hands
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smartphone Microscope Sizes Up Single DNA Molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smartphone Snaps Nanoparticle Pics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE