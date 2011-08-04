Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Isotopes Track Contaminant Breakdown

Pollutants: Degradation processes reveal themselves in nitrogen isotope ratios

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
August 4, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

CONTANMINANTS EXPOSED
[+]Enlarge
Isotope-tracking methods can monitor the degradation of common environmental contaminants such as herbicides.
Isotope-tracking methods can monitor the degradation of common environmental contaminants such as herbicides.

A new study links nitrogen isotope ratios with how common environmental contaminants degrade (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es200743t). The research augments the growing sophistication of analytic methods for tracking the fate of pollutants.

Nitrogen’s main isotope is 14N. In recent years, scientists have begun to use its rarer, stable isotope, 15N, in a method called compound specific isotope analysis (CSIA) to track degradation processes of nitrogen-containing contaminants, since various reactions enhance or deplete 15N to different degrees.

Many common environmental contaminants, such as biocides, pharmaceuticals, and triazine herbicides, begin their breakdown via oxidation of a primary aromatic amino group. However, researchers hadn’t yet explored how this important reaction affects nitrogen isotope ratios.

An international team led by environmental chemistThomas B. Hofstetter, at the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology, studied the 15N kinetic isotope effects of various components of a reaction commonly found in the environment: the oxidation of substituted anilines by manganese oxide.

Using CSIA, the researchers were able to detect small changes in 15N/14N ratios in the reactants, and found that these ratios themselves changed depending on the pH of the reaction conditions. They bolstered their results with theoretical calculations. These changes in isotope ratios could then help scientists deduce the processes that have occurred in the environment, the researchers write, and the reactants’ sources and quantities.

Christopher M. Reddy, a geochemist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, who has worked with Hofstetter in the past, calls the paper “outstanding,” noting that the authors not only measured the isotope ratios but were able to explain why these effects occur.

The authors suggest doing similar studies on other important reactions of pollutants, such as oxidative N-dealkylations and nucleophilic additions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arctic warming could increase isoprene emissions
Persistence By Structure
Pinpointing The Source Of Organic Acids In Air

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE