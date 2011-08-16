Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Method Could Resolve Nanosilver’s Cloudy Toxicity Picture

Nanomaterials: Cloud point extraction could help distinguish between silver nanoparticles and silver ions

by Naomi Lubick
August 16, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

MARKET TESTING
[+]Enlarge
Nasal sprays may contain either silver nanoparticles or silver ions.
Nasal sprays may contain either silver nanoparticles or silver ions.

For toxicologists, silver nanoparticles present a conundrum: Does their toxicity in the environment stem from the nanoparticles themselves or from the silver ions that slough off the particles? Measuring these different forms of silver can be difficult. Now researchers have developed a method that can distinguish the two in simple lab samples (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac201086a).

Manufacturers add silver nanoparticles to consumer products such as clothing to exploit the particles’ antimicrobial properties. But the particles can wash off of products into wastewater. Scientists worry about their presence in the environment because studies have demonstrated that nanosilver can harm organisms such as algae (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es801785m).

No one knows whether silver nanoparticles or silver ions cause the toxicity. Unfortunately, current methods to distinguish nanoparticle from ion involve extraction techniques that sometimes alter the nanoparticles or may not fully separate them from the ions, says Paul Westerhoff of Arizona State University.

To develop a better method, Jingfu Liu of the State Key Laboratory of Environmental Chemistry and Ecotoxicology, in Beijing, and his colleagues turned to a several-decades-old industrial technique called cloud point extraction, which uses nonionic surfactants to sequester molecules in a solution. The researchers chose a commercial detergent that would associate with nanoparticles without altering them.

In the new method, the researchers add the detergent to an aqueous solution of nanosilver, then heat it to force the detergent molecules to clump together, and then spin the mixture in a centrifuge. The solution separates into a water phase, which contains free silver ions, and a detergent-rich soup, which holds the particles. The scientists then can quantify the particles with inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry. They determine the amount of silver ions by subtracting the amount of silver in the extracted nanoparticles from the total amount of silver present in the sample.

The team tested their method on three different media: water from two wastewater treatment plants that the researchers spiked with nanosilver, similarly spiked lake water, and six liquid commercial products, such as nasal sprays, that claimed to contain silver nanoparticles. In three of the consumer products, the researchers found nanoparticles and could measure concentrations as low as 0.1 µg of nanoparticles per kg of product. Liu cautions that the absence of nanoparticles in the other three products could mean that nanosilver added during the manufacturing process might have dissolved into the products’ solutions over time. The scientists also could recover more than 72% of the silver nanoparticles that they added to the wastewater and lake samples.

Westerhoff says the new method could be useful for screening for nanoparticles in commercial products as part of a toxicity test. But for more complex samples, such as wastewater, he suggests that the researchers must improve the technique to detect lower, more environmentally relevant concentrations, while also dealing with complex matrices in these samples that might complicate the results.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New electrochemical method detects PFOS and PFOA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sweetener can track pee in the pool
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glowing DNA Strands Measure Toxic Mercury In Fish

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE