Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Moving Discoveries From Lab to Market

Tech Transfer: President Obama announces several initiatives to encourage, support commercialization

by Britt E. Erickson , Susan R. Morrissey
September 19, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

President Barack Obama announced several new initiatives last Friday to speed up the transfer of research from the laboratory to the market. The announcements were made at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology in Alexandria, Va., during the signing of historic patent overhaul legislation (C&EN, Sept. 19, page 6).

The seven initiatives involve several federal agencies, universities, and private organizations. They are a mix of prizes to encourage commercialization, programs to enhance technology transfer, and entrepreneurial assistance efforts.

“This is the economy we need to build—one where innovation is encouraged, education is a national mission, and new jobs and businesses take root right here in America,” Obama said at the signing ceremony.

Two of the initiatives are aimed at accelerating drug development and helping biotech entrepreneurs. The first is a partnership between the National Institutes of Health, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and the Food & Drug Administration. It aims to develop a chip to quickly screen drugs for toxicity and effectiveness. NIH plans to spend up to $70 million over the next five years to develop the drug-screening chip, and DARPA is expected to spend about the same amount. The effort is just one of many projects expected to be led by the proposed National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, which is set to launch on Oct. 1 (C&EN, Feb. 14, page 25).

“Drug toxicity is one of the most common reasons why promising compounds fail,” NIH Director Francis S. Collins said in a statement. “We need to know which ones are safe and effective much earlier on in the process.”

The other drug-related initiative makes it easier for start-up companies to license technologies that are patented by NIH and FDA intramural researchers. To help start-up companies commercialize products from NIH and FDA inventions, NIH is decreasing the cost and amount of paperwork involved in obtaining a license agreement. Companies that are less than five years old and have fewer than 50 employees are eligible for the new start-up agreements. The effort is part of President Obama’s Startup America Initiative launched earlier this year.

Small businesses will also get a hand with from a collaborative pilot program by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, the National Science Foundation, and the Small Business Administration. The program will initially provide comprehensive intellectual property support to 100 NSF Small Business Innovation Research grant recipients, and it will engage external professionals to provide pro bono or low cost IP services to recipients.

To help facilitate tech transfer out of universities, Obama announced three other initiatives. The first launches the University Commercialization Prize, a $400,000 program supported by NSF, the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. The competition is intended to identify and promote incentives to adopt best practices that improve university commercialization efforts.

The Administration, with the aid of the Association of American Universities and the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities, is working with 135 university leaders to bolster entrepreneurship by building stronger ties between academia and industry, investors, and federal agencies. And the Coulter Foundation is adding four new universities to its Translational Research Partnership program, which requires universities to set up endowments to encourage translational research.

The final initiative Obama announced is the development, by January 2012, of a “Bioeconomy Blueprint” detailing Administration-wide steps to harness biological research innovations to address national challenges of health, food, energy, and the environment.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

President announces new manufacturing innovation institutes
Initiative On Novel Materials Gets Boost
Grants Support Manufacturing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE