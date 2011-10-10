Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

AstraZeneca Shifts Its Operations

Pharmaceuticals: Firm will add manufacturing in China while cutting jobs in the U.S.

by Ann M. Thayer
October 10, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca has Chinese headquarters and R&D operations in Shanghai.
AztraZeneca site in Shanghai
Credit: AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca has Chinese headquarters and R&D operations in Shanghai.

Moving away from slow-growing markets and pursuing more prosperous ones, AstraZeneca will trim its U.S. operations and invest in China.

The firm has announced that by early December it will eliminate about 400 positions at its Wilmington, Del., headquarters. About 70 of the cuts will come from existing vacancies.

On the other hand, AstraZeneca will spend $200 million to build a production facility at the China Medical City in Taizhou, in eastern China. The new site is AstraZeneca’s largest investment ever in a single manufacturing facility, which will produce intravenous and oral solid medicines. Construction is to be completed by the end of 2013.

“Our new manufacturing facility will complement our efforts to meet the medical needs of Chinese patients with medicines that are locally produced,” AstraZeneca China President Mark Mallon said when announcing the plans on Oct. 10.

According to market research firm IMS Health, the Chinese pharmaceutical market is expected to grow about 20% per year, from about $41 billion in 2010 to about $120 billion by 2015. AstraZeneca’s plan is to expand the availability of medicines to people in both urban and rural communities who previously had limited access.

China accounted for about 3%, or $1 billion worth, of AstraZeneca’s 2010 sales. There, the company sells its existing core and new products, as well as branded generics. CitiGroup Global Markets analyst Richard Yeh ranks AstraZeneca first among the top 20 drug companies in China, where it has a 2.96% market share.

AstraZeneca employs more than 5,000 people in China and has had a presence there since 1993. Operations include its Innovation Centre China in Shanghai and a large manufacturing and supply site in Wuxi New District that serves the Asia Pacific region.

The U.S market is expected to grow just a few percent per year through 2015, IMS Health predicts. According to AstraZeneca, changes in the U.S. will allow it to compete in a challenging environment that includes pricing pressures and the ongoing growth of generic medicines.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

GSK to invest in three U.K. facilities
GlaxoSmithKline Makes A Move
Roche Picks New East Coast Hub

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE