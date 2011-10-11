Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Clothing Sheds Microplastics Into Sea

Water Pollution: Washing synthetic fabrics may be a major source of plastic particles in the oceans

by Naomi Lubick
October 11, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

WASHED OUT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Plastic particles slough off of synthetic fabrics in the wash and reach the environment.
Credit: Shutterstock
Plastic particles slough off of synthetic fabrics in the wash and reach the environment.

Washing a fleece jacket may add to the fog of microscopic plastic floating in the oceans, according to a new study. Researchers report that the majority of these plastic particles probably washed off synthetic fabrics (Env. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es201811s).

Although stories of large chunks of plastic trash trapped in the guts of seabirds are devastating, most plastic pollution in the oceans takes the form of tiny, even microscopic, fragments. In the 1990s, researchers started tracking the amounts of these particles and searching for possible sources, such as the plastic beads used as scrubbing agents in face cleaners and soaps.

As part of that search, researchers led by Mark Anthony Browne of University College Dublin, decided to study so-called microplastics collected on shores near wastewater treatment plants to see whether the particles come from household products. The team collected samples of microplastics at 18 coastal sites, including sandy beaches in the U.K., Chile, and Dubai. They found that in more densely populated regions, more plastic bits washed out when they sifted through the sediments, Browne says.

The particles’ shapes and sizes indicated they were fibers of synthetic fabrics. The researchers used Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy to determine the fibers’ chemical composition. They found that polyester made up about three-quarters of the plastics; the rest consisted of polyamide, polypropylene, and acrylic, a composition that matches that of textiles.

The spectroscopy data led the team to think of washing clothes. So the researchers analyzed the water drained from frontloading washing machines after throwing fleece jackets, blankets, and synthetic business shirts into them. In one wash cycle, they found, a single piece of clothing shed more than 1,900 tiny fibers.

The scientists also determined that the chemical composition of their coastal plastic samples matched that of microscopic plastic found in treated discharge they collected from two wastewater treatment plants in Australia. Browne and his team concluded that plastic fragments from synthetic fabrics most likely flow from wastewater treatment plants down to the seashore, and perhaps out to sea.

Kara Lavender Law, a researcher at the Sea Education Association, a nonprofit organization, applauds the researchers’ detective work to pinpoint a possible source of microplastics. She points out that spectroscopy data alone aren’t a definitive way to pin down a plastic particle’s source, so the researchers’ analysis of particle shapes was crucial.

But Law says the big question about microplastics remains: Do animals that ingest these particles actually experience harm, either from the physical harm of swallowing fibers or from the toxicity of compounds in the plastics?

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deep-sea plastic dump hosts biodiverse marine communities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical weapons dumped after World War II are polluting the Baltic Sea
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Focusing on the fate of flushed contact lenses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE