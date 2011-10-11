Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

New Brominated Chemicals Detected In Gull Eggs

Environmental Pollutants: The contaminants may be degradation products of flame retardants

by Laura Cassiday
October 11, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Keeping Watch
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wikipedia
As predators, herring gulls can accumulate pollutants.
Credit: Wikipedia
As predators, herring gulls can accumulate pollutants.

Although designed to be more environmentally friendly, new polybrominated flame retardants may accumulate in living tissues just like older ones, according to a study in Environmental Science & Technology (DOI: 10.1021/es201325g). Researchers have detected chemical signatures consistent with these products in herring gull eggs collected around the Great Lakes.

In 2004, U.S. manufacturers voluntarily ceased production of some polybrominated flame retardants, such as penta- and octa-polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs). The move came after scientists detected the retardants in humans and, in animal experiments, linked the chemicals with thyroid and neurological problems. Some manufactures replaced PBDEs with new compounds such as tetradecabromodiphenoxybenzene, marketed as Saytex 120. Saytex 120 contains 14 bromine atoms, making it heavy and involatile, and therefore less likely to accumulate in the food web, according to scientists.

Robert Letcher and Da Chen of the National Wildlife Research Center at Carleton University, in Ottawa, Ontario, study how flame retardants move through the Great Lakes food web and accumulate in the eggs of herring gulls (Larus argentatus smithsonianus). Using high-resolution mass spectrometry, they detected a previously unidentified class of compounds¬¬ in eggs collected from 14 sites around the Great Lakes. These six compounds, called methoxylated polybrominated diphenoxybenzenes, each contained between four and six bromine atoms. The team detected the highest levels in eggs from Channel-Shelter Island in Saginaw Bay, an area of Lake Huron in Michigan near several manufacturing plants.

The researchers hypothesize that the new class of chemicals form when flame retardants such as Saytex 120 enter wastewater streams. In the water, the retardants lose bromine atoms, either through a sun-catalyzed reaction or by microbial degradation. Then, metabolic processes in the gulls or their prey add methoxyl groups to the aromatic backbones. The team is studying other organisms in the food web to test this hypothesis.

If it proves correct, Letcher says, the findings suggest that environmental scientists should “continually question the stability of replacement flame retardants.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flame retardant replacements migrate to arctic sediment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perfluorinated chemicals found in alligators, crocodiles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PCBs and other organic pollutants reach the deep ocean

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE