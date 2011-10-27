Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Speedy Homemade-Explosive Detector

Forensic Chemistry: A new method could increase the number of explosives detected by airport screeners

by Katherine Bourzac
October 27, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A new portable device detects homemade explosives of a kind frequently used for terrorist attacks about twenty times faster than previously possible (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac2020195). Researchers hope the test could expand the range of explosives detected by airport screening, without taking more of passengers’ time.

Today’s screening technologies, including those used at the airport to analyze swabs from suitcases, are good at detecting commercial explosives. These explosives are organic-based and contain volatile chemicals that are easy to separate out and identify by analytical methods.

“Homemade bombs are much harder to detect,” says Michael Breadmore, associate professor of chemistry at the University of Tasmania, in Australia. The problem is that these kinds of explosives contain inorganic molecules, such as nitrates and chlorates, that aren’t volatile. It takes some finesse, and time, to separate these ions out of a sample for detection, Breadmore says. Speed is key in explosives detection, he adds: Security officials don’t want to further irritate airline passengers during screening. Also investigators need to track down the source of an explosive, and its maker, as quickly as possible after a bomb detonates.

To speed up the process, Breadmore’s lab, with the support of Australian government agencies, developed instrumentation and chemistry to identify inorganic explosives before and after detonation in less than 60 seconds. The technique is based on capillary electrophoresis. After collecting a sample, either by swabbing a suitcase handle or gathering debris left after an explosion, the investigator dissolves it and then injects the solution into a capillary filled with a flowing electrolyte solution under the influence of a strong, applied electric field. The sample’s ions move through the capillary at different speeds depending on their electrical charge and size. As they move past a conductivity detector, the investigator can identify the ions based on their charge and the time it took them to travel through the capillary.

As proof of concept, the Tasmanian researchers showed that this setup could detect nitrate, perchlorate, chlorate, and azide molecules from detonated inorganic explosives in soil samples.

Bruce McCord, a forensic scientist at Florida International University, who was not involved with the project, says that what distinguishes the new system from older ones is its potential for portability, and “a definite advantage in terms of speed.”

Now the researchers are working with a contract engineering company to develop a user-friendly interface for security personnel. Breadmore says they’ll finish testing the completed system by mid-2012.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanomaterial Sensors Detect Traces Of Explosives
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Inexpensive Paper Device Detects Explosives In Seconds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Handheld Mass Spectrometer Debuts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE