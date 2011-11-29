Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BASF Promotes Growth Agenda

Strategy: Firm targets 6% sales growth from high-margin businesses and emerging markets

by Melody M. Bomgardner
November 29, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

BASF announced it will expand sales an ambitious 6% per year until 2020 as part of a growth strategy that was unveiled for investors on Nov. 29. The German firm, the world’s largest chemical company, sounded a note of optimism that is rare in Europe these days, especially considering economic forecasts of growth in the world economy of just 3 % per year.

According to the new strategy, called “We create chemistry,” BASF expects to sell $153 billion in products by 2020, compared to $85 billion in 2010. The company plans to expand sales in emerging markets to 45% of revenues in 2020 from about 33% in 2010.

BASF will invest more than one-third of a projected $40 billion in capital expenditures through 2020 in emerging markets. “We already have leading positions and fast growing businesses in emerging markets, and this is something we will build on,” said chief executive officer Kurt Bock.

Rather than shed businesses, BASF said it will use its diverse portfolio to achieve growth. BASF operates oil and gas businesses and makes traditional chemicals, specialty chemicals, and functional materials. To get closer to downstream customers, BASF acquired specialty chemicals firm Ciba in 2009 and personal care ingredients maker Cognis in early 2010. The company said it will continue to shape its portfolio with an understanding of customer needs.

As part of a focus on its automaker customers, BASF said earlier this month that it will create a new global business for battery materials. The business will include the company’s offerings in cathode materials, electrolyte formulations, and products for next-generation lithium batteries.

Finally, chief financial officer Hans-Ulrich Engel said BASF will take actions to boost its share value by continuing its dividend policy and possibly buying back shares. It plans a competitiveness and profitability program that will contribute $1.3 billion to earnings by the end of 2015. Investors pushed the company’s stock price up 2% on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Croda may exit industrial chemicals
Clariant will cut 1,000 jobs as part of specialties shift
Lanxess will sell rest of rubber business to Saudi Aramco

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE