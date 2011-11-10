Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Obama Rejects House Subpoena

Energy Loan: White House, Republicans continue to spar over Solyndra bankruptcy

by Jeff Johnson
November 10, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Government Printing Office
Upton
Credit: U.S. Government Printing Office
Upton

White House officials last week refused to comply with a congressional subpoena ordering them to turn over all documents related to a controversial Department of Energy loan guarantee made to Solyndra, a now-bankrupt manufacturer of solar equipment.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Rep. Dingell
Dingell
Credit: Courtesy of Rep. Dingell
Dingell

In the subpoena to the White House chief of staff, House of Representatives Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) demanded e-mails and other internal documents going back to Jan. 1, 2009, before President Barack Obama’s inauguration.

Committee Republicans are investigating charges that Obama pressured DOE to issue a $535 million loan guarantee to Solyndra at the urging of campaign contributor George Kaiser, who had invested in the company. The company folded in August, making taxpayers responsible for the failed loan (C&EN, Oct. 3, page 28).

In a letter rejecting the committee’s subpoena, Counsel to the President Kathryn H. Ruemmler called the request “overbroad” and “unprecedented and unnecessary.” She noted the White House had already released 85,000 pages of internal documents concerning the loan and has begun an independent audit of its own. She called the request “a vast fishing expedition,” quoting a statement by Rep. John D. Dingell (D-Mich.), the committee’s senior Democrat. Along with all committee Democrats, Dingell opposes the subpoena.

Also last week, committee Republicans released 11 redacted e-mails showing, they said, that Kaiser had attempted to influence the White House to press DOE to issue the loan guarantee to Solyndra.

However, a close reading of those e-mails reveals that Kaiser’s role was unclear. In fact, when urged by other Solyndra investors to try to influence the White House, Kaiser refused, saying that Energy Secretary Steven Chu might “resent the intervention.”

Within hours of the Republican release, committee Democrats issued a rebuttal and placed some two dozen e-mails on their website. The Democrats said their Republican colleagues on the committee “present a misleading and inaccurate account” that is contradicted by other information in the committee’s possession.

Kaiser, the Democrats said, was interviewed by committee staff the day before the Republicans leveled their charges, and he specifically contradicted their interpretation.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Criticism Of Chemical Safety Board Continues
Audit Backs DOE’s Loan Program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE