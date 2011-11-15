Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Proteomics Technique Could Improve Foie Gras

Food Chemistry: Controlling duration of duck overfeeding may help retain fat

by Carmen Drahl
November 15, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

PROTEOMIC PROPOSAL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
MS analysis suggests careful timing of overfeeding may reduce fat losses in cooked foie gras.
Cooked foie gras over cucumber with mustard sauce. Mass spec analysis suggests careful timing of overfeeding may reduce fat losses in cooked foie gras.
Credit: Shutterstock
MS analysis suggests careful timing of overfeeding may reduce fat losses in cooked foie gras.

Preparing the duck liver delicacy foie gras may soon become a more predictable experience, if a new hypothesis from French scientists turns out to be correct. The researchers found metabolic signatures that they say predict whether fat loss during cooking a given liver will be low, which is a mark of good quality, or high (J. Agric. Food. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jf203058x). They suggest that lowering durations of duck overfeeding required to make foie gras may keep fat loss in check.

Each year, France alone produces more than 20,000 tons of foie gras, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Despite the food industry’s efforts, a reliable way to reduce variability of fat loss during cooking has been elusive. That may be because most biochemical studies of foie gras quality focus on lipids.

Going against the mainstream, Caroline Molette of the Graduate School of Life Sciences of Toulouse (ENSAT) and colleagues instead examined the role of metabolic enzymes. They analyzed proteins extracted from duck livers with mass spectrometry. Livers with low fat losses during cooking contained an abundance of enzymes involved in anabolic pathways, thought to be an early adaptation to overfeeding. In contrast, livers with high fat loss had high levels of proteins involved in fending off oxidative stress.

Kristin Hollung, who conducts proteomic studies of meats for the Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries & Aquaculture Research, praised the team’s ability to extract a testable course of action from proteomic data. “The effect of this feeding intervention of course remains to be proven,” she says, but it will be important to raise awareness of the hypothesis with food producers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers link taurine metabolic enzyme to mouse weight
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Is there a molecular reason you don’t feel hungry after exercise?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metabolites Protect Earthworms Against Harmful Plant Compounds In Diets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE