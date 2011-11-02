Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Top Changes At Stanford Accelerator

Administrative: SLAC National Accelerator facility director Persis Drell will step down

by Jeff Johnson
November 2, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Persis S. Drell is stepping down as director at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory at Stanford University, which is owned by the Energy Department’s Office of Science. According to the Nov. 1 announcement, Drell intends to resume her duties as a Stanford faculty member.

“My four years as laboratory director at SLAC have been exciting and rewarding,” Drell said in a statement, “but after a decade in lab management, I feel this is the right time for me to get back to my first loves of research and teaching. I couldn’t be more proud of what the staff at SLAC has accomplished.”

Drell served as the lab’s fourth director, beginning in 2007. During her tenure, SLAC moved from being a laboratory dedicated primarily to research in high-energy physics to a facility that is now seen as a world leader in advancing discoveries in several scientific disciplines. Under her leadership, for example, the lab began operating in 2010 the Linac Coherent Light Source, the world’s most powerful X-ray laser.

A university committee will search for Drell’s replacement, a process expected to be complete by mid 2012. Drell will stay on as director in the meantime.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Deputy Director Of NSF Steps Down
Senate Confirms New NSF Director
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Astrophysicist Tapped As New NSF Director

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE