Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Bacterial ID In A Half-Hour

Medical Diagnostics: Chip identifies pathogens in minutes, not days

by Louisa Dalton
December 13, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Portable Diagnosis
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Brian Lam
In 30 minutes, a cartridge breaks open cells with an electrical field (center circle) and then detects bacterial nucleic acids on an electrochemical chip (right).
Credit: Brian Lam
In 30 minutes, a cartridge breaks open cells with an electrical field (center circle) and then detects bacterial nucleic acids on an electrochemical chip (right).

A doctor can wait for days to get laboratory results identifying the microbe behind a patient’s illness. But a new biosensing chip can do the same thing on-site in minutes (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac202599b). The chip both breaks apart cells and detects bacterial DNA in a novel all-in-one test.

A rapid method to identify bacteria is a “pressing unmet need,” says Shana O. Kelley at the University of Toronto. After taking a sample from a patient, doctors depend on either growing the bacteria on a culture plate, which can take days, or amplifying the bacterial DNA using polymerase chain reaction, which requires pure samples and expensive equipment.

Kelley decided to tackle the problem with a biosensor that can detect a microbe’s nucleic acids without sample preparation or complex equipment. Earlier this year, Kelley’s group developed a highly sensitive bacterial DNA-sensing chip that could spot DNA even in unpurified samples. But the researchers still had to break open the bacterial cells—a process called lysis—to release the DNA before applying the samples to the chip. To make a more useful clinical test, they now have added a lysis chamber to the chip.

Their two-step testing cartridge is not much bigger than a domino. It first applies an electrical field to the sample to break cells apart. Then biomolecule probes bind to DNA from specific disease-causing bacteria, triggering an electrochemical reaction that reports the binding.

The researchers put their system to the test by adding probes for two common microbes responsible for urinary tract infections: Staphylococcus saprophyticus and Escherichiacoli. The cartridge detected both bacteria in urine at levels as low as one cell per microliter, which makes it sensitive enough to be made into a tool doctors could use. Kelley says the cartridge can be tweaked to detect up to 100 types of pathogens at once and would be easy to make in bulk.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gene circuits repurpose glucose meters to detect pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Measuring pathogen susceptibility to antibiotics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A sound device corrals bacteria in blood

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE