Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

U.S. Chemical Output Expected To Slow

Forecast: Bright spots such as shale gas can’t offset problems in Europe and the U.S. housing market

by Marc S. Reisch
December 13, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

ANEMIC OUTPUT
[+]Enlarge
Slow growth is expected for U.S. chemical production. Source: American Chemistry Council
This bar graph shows how U.S. Chemical production has changed from 2009 to 2013 (projected).
Slow growth is expected for U.S. chemical production. Source: American Chemistry Council

In its end-of-the-year assessment and outlook for the global chemical enterprise, the American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry trade association, concludes that “the recovery from the worst recession since the Great Depression has stalled.” The impact for the U.S. chemical industry will be a glacial pace of growth in 2012.

The group’s pessimistic appraisal takes into account evidence of an emerging recession in Europe, a slowdown in the U.S. economy, and signs of less-robust growth in Asia. “Is it 1937, when another recession followed a few years after the Great Depression,” asks T. Kevin Swift, ACC’s chief economist “or 1995, which was just a mid-cycle slowdown?”

The answer is likely not a simple one. Economic prospects going forward “represent a two-speed world” in which Asia outpaces the rest of the world, say Swift and colleagues at ACC who prepared the report.

Developed nations will be constrained by debt, adverse demographic factors, and tighter fiscal policies that could lead to slower growth and recession. Emerging markets will continue to grow, but not as strongly as in 2010, the economists say. Developing countries such as China and India will benefit as they continue to industrialize and develop consumer-driven economies.

Following a strong rebound in 2010 from the Great Recession of 2008, the chemical enterprise encountered significant headwinds this year from higher energy prices, a devastating earthquake in Japan, Europe’s monetary crisis, and a slowdown in China, ACC economists say. After falling 4.4% in 2009, global chemical production rose 10.0% in 2010, but it will have increased only 3.5% this year, they note.

For 2012, the ACC economists predict global chemical production will grow by 3.6%. Output will rise by 6.2% in developing countries but by just 1.6% in developed countries. For the U.S. predictions are for an anemic increase in 2012 chemical production of 1.2%, following a 1.9% rise in 2011.

The U.S. manufacturing sector, the largest consumer of chemicals, slowed in the third quarter of this year, ACC says. Bright spots include the aerospace industry, where Boeing is rushing to fill orders for its new Dreamliner airplane. Also, the increased availability of shale gas has improved U.S. competitiveness by lowering energy costs and boosting availability of petrochemical raw materials.

But the U.S. housing market remains weak. It was part of the reason why last week DuPont lowered its 2011 earnings expectations. Other factors, cited by DuPont chief executive officer Ellen Kullman, included weak demand for the company’s polymers and softening demand for consumer electronics.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Outlook dims for US chemical industry
US chemical industry is in for a brutal 2020
Headwinds but no chemical recession for the US in 2020

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE