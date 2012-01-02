Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Flurry Of Cancer Pacts

Takeda, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly & Co., AstraZeneca move to gain access to oncology drug candidates.

by Rick Mullin
January 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The year 2011 ended with multiple acquisitions and research partnerships through which the drug majors Takeda Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly & Co., and AstraZeneca gain access to compounds that biotech firms are developing for the treatment of cancer.

Takeda announced that it will acquire Intellikine, a California-based small-molecule drug discovery firm that is developing two new compounds that target the cancer-connected PI3 kinase/mTOR pathway. The Japanese firm will pay $190 million up front and up to $120 million in milestone payments.

In a deal aimed at the same pathway, Merck and Exelixis signed a licensing agreement under which Merck will pay $12 million up front for worldwide rights to Exelixis’ PI3K-delta R&D program, including XL499, its most advanced preclinical PI3K-delta inhibitor. Exelixis is eligible for up to $239 million in milestone payments.

Lilly, meanwhile, will obtain exclusive licenses to ImmunoGen technology allowing Lilly to develop antibody-drug conjugates that link its own monoclonal antibodies with cytotoxic maytansinoids. Lilly will pay $20 million up front, with downstream payments of up to $200 million.

And AstraZeneca signed a pact with China’s Hutchison MediPharma, a subsidiary of Chi-Med, to develop volitinib, an inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase. The U.K. drug company will pay $20 million up front and potential milestone payments totaling $120 million.

For AstraZeneca, the agreement with Hutchison follows an acknowledgment that its investigational compound olaparib will not progress to Phase II development for treatment of serous ovarian cancer. The setback will result in a pretax charge of $285 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BMS doubles down on neurodegenerative diseases
Takeda inks two development pacts
Merck Serono, Opexa In T-cell Therapy Deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE