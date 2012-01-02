H.B. Fuller Buys Forbo Adhesives

H.B. Fuller has agreed to purchase the adhesives business of Swiss industrial firm Forbo Group for $394 million in cash. The business, which generated approximately $580 million in sales last year, operates 17 plants in 10 countries and employs 1,100 people. Fuller says the acquisition will bring new products to its core markets in packaging and durable assembly. The company expects to realize $50 million in cost savings per year starting in 2013.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter