Feb. 13, page 26: Quest Diagnostics says its Stratify JCV test kits will be available in the second quarter of 2012, not next year.
Rudy Baum’s listing of the increasing number of superannuated chemists shows something else perhaps (C&EN, Dec. 19, 2011, page 3). That is, close exposure to chemicals for many years is no detriment to good health and longevity. So the chemophobic might just as well relax and enjoy the benefits of chemistry.
By Richard A. Carpenter
Charlottesville, Va
